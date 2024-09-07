China's top legislator meets Central African Republic president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Friday met with President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with the Central African Republic to implement the outcomes of the summit, advance the 10 partnership actions proposed at the summit, and strengthen cooperation in various fields.

The NPC of China is willing to maintain close and friendly exchanges with the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, and make legislative contributions to the development of the two countries' relations, Zhao added.

Touadera said the Central African Republic adheres to the one-China principle, adding that the country is willing to learn from China's development experience, deepen cooperation with China and jointly implement the summit outcomes.

