China's top legislator meets president of Republic of Congo

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Friday met with President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with the Republic of Congo to deepen bilateral cooperation, enrich the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and implement the 10 partnership actions for modernization.

The NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Parliament of the Republic of Congo, and learn from each other's experience in legislation and supervision, Zhao added.

Sassou Nguesso said the Republic of Congo is ready to work with China to implement the summit's outcomes, strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and promote Global South countries to jointly advance modernization.

