Beijing Exploration: FOCAC through the eyes of China-African friendship

(People's Daily App) 16:28, September 10, 2024

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) took place in Beijing from September 4 to 6. During the Summit, Sylvester Panyani, an African student at China Agricultural University in Beijing, embarked on a journey with the People's Daily through Beijing. From the traditional charm of the Temple of Heaven to the vibrant pulse of The Box Chaowai, the journey unfolds a vivid portrait of Beijing's historical depth and contemporary spirit. A visit to an African restaurant in Beijing marks the journey's end, underscoring the deep roots of China-African ties. Watch the video to join them.

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Wang Zhicheng, Lin Rui, Liang Xiaojian and Fan Liuyi. Interns Zhao Yihan, Hua Mukuan, Shen Niming, Wang Yuqi, and Liang Yaran contributed to this video)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)