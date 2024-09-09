African nations see China as reliable partner

08:23, September 09, 2024 By Edith Mutethya, Chen Weihua and Xu Weiwei ( China Daily

The pledge by President Xi Jinping to work with Africa to implement the 10-point partnership action plan to advance modernization has reaffirmed the country's commitment to Africa, according to experts.

Xi made the pledge in his keynote speech at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing on Thursday.

The speech also depicted China as a reliable development partner for the continent, the experts said.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, called the speech a ray of hope for African people amid challenging times.

He said that President Xi has proposed a way to assist Africa in solving the problems of poverty and food insecurity, improve healthcare, and pave the way for a peaceful, prosperous, and future-oriented society.

China is ready to assist Africa with concrete programs and financing resources without any strings attached or lectures, Ahmad said.

He added that the partnership action plan is designed to be inclusive and respect diversity in terms of governance systems, cultures, and preferences, ensuring that all African nations are considered and respected in the partnership.

Alex Vines, director of the Africa program at the Chatham House think tank, lauded the 10 priority areas of the action plan including health, agriculture, employment, and security, saying they are all important for Africa.

China pledged 360 billion yuan ($50.7 billion) of financial support to Africa over the next three years, higher than the amount pledged at the 2021 FOCAC Summit. Vines said the increase is good news for the continent.

Michael Borchmann, former director-general for international affairs of the German state of Hessen, said he was impressed by President Xi's words that "the friendship between China and Africa transcends time and space, surmounts mountains and oceans and passes down through generations".

Citing examples of African nations helping the People's Republic of China restore its lawful seat in the United Nations in the early 1970s, and China helping to build the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, Borchmann said, "There are many examples of close and fruitful cooperation, including under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative."

"One basic reason that China is so much appreciated in Africa is mutual respect," Borchmann said.

"A former Chad president expressed it with fitting words: China does not behave to Africa as a know-it-all teacher, but with deep respect. And this is appreciated in Africa very much," he added.

Tarek Saidi, editor-in-chief of the Echaab Journal of Tunisia, said that modernization accounted for a significant portion of Xi's speech, underscoring China's strong focus on the issue.

"Chinese modernization is built on mutual help, solidarity, and community, in stark contrast to the Western model, which is rooted in colonization and individualism," he said. "The speech called for advancing modernization, featuring diversity and inclusiveness, which I think holds great importance, as they reflect the universal values of mankind."

Saidi said the speech also highlighted China's commitment to supporting African countries through the partnership action plan, including development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

"The two sides have large room for collaboration, as the Belt and Road Initiative could spur synergy with the African Union's Agenda 2063, with an aim to foster a new form of modernization that is just and equitable," he said.

Deniz Istikbal, an economics researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research in Turkiye, said that in partnership with Africa, China focuses on mutually beneficial cooperation, by which it imports natural resources from Africa and exports processed goods back to the continent.

Istikbal said that China has established itself as the largest foreign trade and investment partner of the African continent, with its direct investment in Africa exceeding $40 billion by the end of last year.

The trade volume between China and Africa reached $282 billion in 2023, reflecting the deepening of economic ties, he said.

Istikbal said that China also plays a crucial role in financing the continent's development needs, offering a significant alternative to Western financial institutions.

