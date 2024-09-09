FOCAC Beijing Summit provides opportunities for Africa's modernization: Kenyan President

"We will seize the opportunities brought by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to fully unlock the potential that exists in Kenya and other African countries," said Kenyan President William Ruto during an interview with People's Daily.

The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Kenya and China continues to develop, and the two sides' practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, he noted.

He said that the FOCAC Summit this time builds more consensus and further promotes Africa-China cooperation in various fields, injecting strong momentum into the development of African countries including Kenya, and supporting Africa and China on their shared path toward modernization.

Ruto said that since the founding of the People's Republic of China 75 years ago, the country has made tremendous strides in steady economic growth and human development.

"Today, China is the second largest economy in the world. We're all aware that China has moved ahead of other countries in many fields," said Ruto, adding that China managed to pull hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, which is a very commendable feat.

"I see an expanded relationship between Kenya and China and new opportunities between our two countries. More Chinese companies are now investing in Kenya, and I see us exporting more avocados, tea and coffee into China," said Ruto, highlighting the win-win results of practical cooperation between the two countries.

During the interview, Ruto pointed to the Global Trade Center in Nairobi behind him. He said that the Chinese-invested mighty building complex has become a landmark in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

"We are learning how we can combine our own experiences with Chinese experiences so that we can build a model that works for Kenya," Ruto said, expressing his anticipation for more Chinese companies to invest in Kenya and help it realize its Vision 2030.

China and Kenya have been at the forefront of jointly advancing Belt and Road cooperation and completed a number of flagship infrastructure projects, significantly contributing to regional economic and social development and benefiting the two peoples.

He cited examples such as the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is one of the most modern railways in Africa. "The SGR has made transportation between Nairobi and Mombasa a lot cheaper, a lot easier, and much more efficient," said Ruto. He also mentioned that the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway has made travel between the CBD in Nairobi and the main airport a very enjoyable ride. "Different from the two hours that initially you spent between Nairobi CBD and the airport, now it takes less than 20 minutes, which is commendable," Ruto noted.

Ruto said that Belt and Road cooperation between Kenya and China has significantly improved Kenya's infrastructure. He looks forward to working more closely with China to expand Kenya's railway transportation network and further promote connectivity in Africa for the benefit of more African countries.

Ruto noted that the 2024 FOCAC Summit provides opportunities for Africa's modernization. The summit fully unlocks the potential of Africa-China cooperation and promotes collaboration in areas such as industrialization, agricultural modernization, talent development, infrastructure, trade and investment, green development, technological innovation, digital economy, and cultural exchanges, so as to create a better future for the people, said Ruto.

He used green development as an example. "China is a leading country in renewable energy technology and our continent possesses 60 percent of renewable energy globally. Combining our renewable energy resources and renewable energy technology that is in China will be a win-win outcome," said the Kenyan president.

He said Kenya is currently cooperating with many Chinese companies, leveraging Chinese electric vehicle technology to advance its Electric Mobility plan.

In March this year, at the 13th Meeting of the China-Africa Think Tanks Forum held in Tanzania, scholars from China and 49 African countries reached the Dar es Salaam Consensus. "This is a positive step in the right direction, showing that Global South can also contribute ideas on how to tackle global challenges, enriching the pool of ideas that all of us can tap into," said Ruto, adding that the consensus showcases the wisdom of the Global South represented by China and African countries, Ruto remarked.

"There can never be development without peace, and there can never be peace without people understanding one another and collaborating," Ruto said. He believes that the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilizations Initiative are complementary and crucial for the overall development of human society.

African countries, including Kenya, strongly support and actively participate in the implementation of these three initiatives to promote Africa's peace and development and facilitate cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Africa and China, he noted.

Ruto expressed his hope for Kenya and China to strengthen tourism cooperation, cement the foundation of public support, and promote mutual understanding. He welcomed Chinese tourists to visit the grassland at Maasai Mara National Reserve and Mount Kenya to experience the Kenyan culture and embrace a different civilization.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)