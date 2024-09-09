FOCAC a key platform for deepening partnership between Africa, China: Rwandan President

Based on mutual respect and shared interests, Rwanda and China have achieved fruitful results in their practical cooperation in infrastructure, poverty reduction, agriculture, trade, green development, and digitalization, said Rwandan President Paul Kagame in a recent interview with People's Daily ahead of his attendance of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

"We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation, especially in new and emerging fields, ensuring that our partnership continues to benefit both Africa and China," noted Kagame.

Kagame has visited China multiple times and attended the 2006 and 2018 Beijing summits of the FOCAC. He said that the FOCAC is a key platform for deepening the partnership between Africa and China. "China's approach to Africa, characterized by sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, resonates strongly with Rwanda's values," Kagame said.

China has proven to be a reliable friend and partner, supporting Africa's development without imposing its will. This model of cooperation is one that Rwanda deeply appreciates and seeks to continue, he added.

"Our collaboration has led to tangible results, especially in poverty reduction and infrastructure development," said Kagame, highlighting that China has become one of Rwanda's largest trading partners, and Rwanda has deepened its cooperation with China across various fields, including agriculture, green development, and digitalization.

The president said the Belt and Road Initiative has played a crucial role in enhancing Rwanda's infrastructure and promoting sustainable development. Projects like roads in different corners of Rwanda and in the city of Kigali, IPRC North in Musanze, and the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant have had a direct impact on improving livelihoods and supporting economic growth.

"Looking forward, we see potential for further cooperation in areas such as digital economy, renewable energy, and agricultural modernization," Kagame said.

Kagame has visited several places in China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, among others. "What impresses me the most is the scale of development and modernization, particularly in infrastructure and technology, which serves as an inspiration for Rwanda's own development journey," said Kagame.

He said that Rwanda and China share a history of overcoming immense challenges to achieve significant progress, and in terms of governance, "We both prioritize long-term planning, social stability, and the well-being of our citizens," said Kagame.

He believes that China's model of development offers inspiration for Rwanda. "We should adapt the experiences of Chinese modernization to our unique context based on our cultural, social, and economic realities," Kagame noted.

He envisions Rwanda becoming a country with a diversified economy driven by innovation, technology, and high-value sectors, saying Rwanda aspires to be a leader in peacekeeping, environmental sustainability, and regional integration, and will continue to play a constructive role in African development.

Kagame said the claims of "debt traps" and "new colonialism" are often unfounded and reflect a misunderstanding of the nature of Africa-China cooperation.

Rwanda, like many other African countries, values its partnership with China, which is based on mutual respect and shared interests. The country believes in evaluating partnerships based on their actual outcomes, he said.

"Our approach to cooperation is one that emphasizes sovereignty, self-reliance, and the pursuit of win-win outcomes," Kagame stressed.

"As the voices of the Global South grow stronger on the international stage, it is essential for Africa and China to continue to strengthen their unity and cooperation," Kagame said, adding that China's commitment to being a member of the Global South and aligning its interests with those of developing countries is commendable.

He hopes that such a collective voice is heard in multilateral forums, advocating a more just and equitable global order.

"Rwanda has much to offer in terms of tourism, and we are keen to welcome more Chinese tourists," Kagame said, hoping Rwanda and China to promote cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and tourism initiatives, and enhance mutual understanding and awareness.

