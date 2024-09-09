What's the first word that comes to your mind when thinking about "China" and "Africa"?

By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Zhou Linjia, Xie Ying ( People's Daily Online

FOCAC is not only a platform for cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship, connecting the peoples of China and Africa with a deep feeling of camaraderie.

Through concrete actions, China and Africa have shown what true friendship is while also demonstrating the essence of what a "China-Africa community with a shared future" can be.

What's the first word that comes to your mind when thinking about “China" and "Africa"? Let's hear what African journalists have to say.

