Interview: FOCAC best proof of China-Africa win-win cooperation, says Sudan leader

Xinhua) 09:53, September 11, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- FOCAC is the strongest testament to the current fruitful Africa-China ties, and contributes to bilateral cooperation in a way that benefits people on both sides, said Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Beijing during the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) last week.

This forum presents a valuable opportunity for African countries and China to strengthen their cooperation, Al-Burhan said.

The chairman views China's policy toward Africa "with satisfaction and appreciation, as it is rooted in the principles of China's Africa policy."

Al-Burhan said the principles of China's Africa policy -- sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and pursuing the greater good and shared interests -- put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is "objective and realistic, especially as it emphasizes cooperation and mutual respect. This is what will ensure the success of this philosophy."

He noted that the relationship between Sudan and China is longstanding, solid, deeply rooted, and based on mutual respect and benefit.

"This year marks the 65th anniversary of Sudan-China relations. This demonstrates the solidity of our relations, which have become a model for bilateral cooperation among countries. We see China as an important strategic partner to cooperate with, and we are working to develop our partnership in various fields, based on previous successes in such fields as oil, agriculture, infrastructure, and digital economy," he said.

Al-Burhan had served as the military attache at the Sudanese Embassy in Beijing, which he said "was truly a rich period full of knowledge and positive relationships. It was one of the most fruitful periods of my life, during which I gained many experiences and expertise."

During his recent visit to China, he has "witnessed the will and determination of the Chinese people to achieve sustainable development and drive the industrial and technological revolution."

"China's experience has impressed the world with its remarkable achievements in development, infrastructure and heavy industries," he said.

According to him, as an African nation with strong ties to China, Sudan seeks to learn from China's experience in various sectors and aims to strengthen its partnership with China to ensure mutual benefits for both the Sudanese and Chinese people.

Sudan, with its strategic position on the African continent, particularly in the East African region, can play a pivotal role in strengthening relations between Africa and China, and in supporting the Belt and Road Initiative which will help stimulate trade between African countries and China, he said.

"I believe the scope of (Africa's) cooperation with China should be expanded to include mineral exploration, renewable energy, and the agricultural and industrial sectors, given China's extensive experience in these areas," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)