Commentary: China takes action to drive SCO's development

Xinhua) 09:41, October 19, 2024

The opening ceremony of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

When it comes to the SCO cooperation and future development, China is leaving no doubt about its commitment to getting things done.

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- When China took over the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) for 2024-2025 at the Astana Summit this July, it wasn't just another diplomatic formality.

China's proposal to build a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice underscores its broader goal for the organization.

But the real takeaway lies in something much more concrete: action. When it comes to the SCO cooperation and future development, China is leaving no doubt about its commitment to getting things done.

Since assuming the rotating presidency, China has held a series of events, including the Green Development Forum and the 42nd meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, demonstrating its commitment to the motto of "Carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit: SCO in Action."

The emphasis on "action" in the motto underscores that the SCO is more than just a talking shop. In recent months, a series of projects have been launched or completed, such as the first TIR route to Uzbekistan from the China-SCO Local Economic Cooperation Demonstration and the New Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan, which have increased local tax revenues, created jobs, and stimulated economic growth.

This dedication to concrete actions for common development and prosperity has reflected the core of the "Shanghai Spirit" -- a commitment to mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development.

Over the years, the SCO has grown into one of the largest regional organizations, providing a model of international cooperation. At a time when multilateralism is being tested across the globe, the SCO's growth into a more constructive force for upholding global peace, stability, development, and prosperity is no small feat.

There's growing anticipation for what the SCO will accomplish next. China's rotating presidency also marks an opportunity for the SCO to demonstrate that, in a world of lofty promises and big talk, real progress still depends on one thing: action.

