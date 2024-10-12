SCO chief condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Xinhua) 08:29, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan's Sindh Province, which caused casualties to both Chinese and Pakistani people.

The SCO is shocked by the terrorist attack, strongly condemns this terrorist act, and expresses deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to their families, Zhang said.

The SCO supports Pakistan in bringing the terrorists to justice, Zhang noted.

Terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind. The SCO will, as always, resolutely fight against terrorism and safeguard regional security and stability, Zhang said.

