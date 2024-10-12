Home>>
SCO chief condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 08:29, October 12, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan's Sindh Province, which caused casualties to both Chinese and Pakistani people.
The SCO is shocked by the terrorist attack, strongly condemns this terrorist act, and expresses deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to their families, Zhang said.
The SCO supports Pakistan in bringing the terrorists to justice, Zhang noted.
Terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind. The SCO will, as always, resolutely fight against terrorism and safeguard regional security and stability, Zhang said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sends inter-agency working group to handle Oct. 6 terrorist attack in Pakistan: spokesperson
- China urges Pakistan to ensure safety of Chinese personnel
- Chinese investment plays instrumental role in stabilizing Pakistan's economy: minister
- SCO focuses on strengthening economic cooperation, enhancing connectivity: Pakistani foreign office
- China emerges as stabilizing force in global affairs under CPC leadership: Pakistani president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.