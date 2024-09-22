China emerges as stabilizing force in global affairs under CPC leadership: Pakistani president

Xinhua) 10:53, September 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has emerged as a stabilizing force in global affairs, bolstering the global economy and showing tremendous progress in the fields of science, innovation and technology, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday at a ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

China is poised to achieve significant milestones in the coming decades, which would not only bolster its development but also reshape the global landscape in politics, economics and culture, Zardari said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has helped Pakistan to transform its economy as the first phase of the project brought socio-economic benefits to the people.

"We are entering into the second phase of CPEC, which has huge potential for cooperation in agriculture, information technology, mines and minerals, and many other important areas of mutual interests," the prime minister said.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that China and Pakistan would further accelerate the construction of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, bringing more welfare to the peoples of the two countries and making greater contributions to the modernization of the world.

