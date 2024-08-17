China-built hydropower project achieves river closure in NW Pakistan

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows Chinese and Pakistani engineers celebrating the river closure at the site of the China-built Mohmand Hydropower Project in Swat, northwestern Pakistan. The China-built Mohmand Hydropower Project in Pakistan achieved river closure on Friday, showing that the project construction has entered the fast lane. (China Gezhouba Group Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-built Mohmand Hydropower Project in Pakistan achieved river closure on Friday, showing that the project construction has entered the fast lane.

Located on the Swat River in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the South Asian country, the 800-megawatt hydropower is constructed by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC).

Commending the professionalism and excellent ability of the Chinese company, Asim Rauf, general manager and director of the project, a senior official from the project employer of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority, said that the project will significantly improve people's livelihood, enhance the country's power supply capacity, and inject new impetus into Pakistan's economic development.

Pakistan and China enjoy profound friendship and smooth cooperation in various fields, the manager said, adding that the Pakistani government will continue to fully support the project's construction to ensure the project is completed and put into use on schedule.

Cui Jian, the project manager from CGGC, told Xinhua that nearly 6,000 jobs were created at the project's peak.

The project construction team has continued to overcome technical challenges and hopes to deliver this modern water facility to the people of Pakistan as early as possible, he said.

Once functional, the project will generate 2.86 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, adding 16,700 hectares of irrigated area and providing 140 million cubic meters of drinking water to local people every year, according to the Chinese manager.

