Pakistani truck carrying cherries in specialized refrigerated containers reaches China

Xinhua) 10:43, June 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The first truck of Pakistan's National Logistics Corporation (NLC) carrying 6 tons of cherries in specialized refrigerated containers successfully reached China Wednesday via the Khunjerab Pass, a major land port on the China-Pakistan border.

Another NLC truck is scheduled to depart from the country's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region next week, the NLC said in a statement.

"By utilizing specialized refrigerated containers, NLC is ensuring the cherries' freshness throughout the journey," said the statement, adding that the purpose is to boost Pakistan's agricultural exports to regional countries.

The facility meets global quarantine standards and is fully equipped to process, sort, and package high-quality cherries, said the NCL.

Following the successful delivery of the initial consignment, NLC plans to maintain regular shipments of cherries to several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Huizhou in southern Guangdong province, the statement said.

By leveraging these specialized reefers, NLC aims to empower orchard owners in Gilgit-Baltistan, enabling them to secure a significant share in the lucrative Chinese market, it added.

