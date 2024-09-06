Pakistan committed to enhancing cooperation with China: foreign office

Xinhua) 11:16, September 06, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has remained committed to deepening cooperation with China in various sectors, including agriculture, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized the robust and multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

Baloch said that bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, has continued to grow steadily over the years.

"Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and our relationship is multifaceted," said the spokesperson.

According to official sources, the Pakistani government is working on training of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural experts in China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

