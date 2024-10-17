SCO member states oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Wednesday expressed their opposition to protectionist measures, unilateral sanctions and trade restrictions that undermine the multilateral trading system and hinder global sustainable development.

In a joint communique issued during the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO, the heads of the delegations said unilateral sanctions violate international law, harm the interests of other countries, and disrupt international economic relations.

They emphasized the importance of leveraging the potential of regional countries, international organizations, and multilateral mechanisms to build a broad, open, mutually beneficial, and equal cooperative space in the SCO region under the principles of international law while considering national interests.

They also expressed the belief that it is crucial to work together in opposing trade protectionism that violates the rules and principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO). They emphasized the importance of continuing to consolidate a non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, and transparent multilateral trading system based on WTO rules and principles.

