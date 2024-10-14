Home>>
Chinese premier to attend SCO meeting, visit Pakistan
(Xinhua) 09:52, October 14, 2024
BEIJING Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Islamabad and pay an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.
