China calls for pushing SCO law enforcement, security cooperation to new level

Xinhua) 09:24, September 14, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with heads of delegations of the 42nd meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with heads of delegations of the 42nd meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Friday in Beijing.

Wang said China is ready to work with all parties to fully implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the SCO member states, implement the Global Security Initiative, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, and deepen practical cooperation in cyber security, institutional building, and in combating the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

He called for pushing the SCO law enforcement and security cooperation to a new level, better safeguarding the security and development interests of all member states, maintaining regional peace, and building a community with a shared future for humanity with universal security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)