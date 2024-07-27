Pakistani commerce minister assures support for upcoming SCO's business conference
ISLAMABAD, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured support for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business and Investment Conference 2024 scheduled to take place in Islamabad.
The minister accepted the invitation extended by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for the event here during a meeting, acknowledging the importance of the upcoming SCO conference, which will be held on September 11-12, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The conference will feature business-to-business (B2B) sessions on key sectors such as regional tourism in the SCO and digital transformation and information technology collaboration in the region, said the statement.
He also emphasized the role of FPCCI in facilitating the relocation of China's industry to Pakistan, it added.
Khan urged the chamber to actively participate in creating a conducive environment for this transition.
The minister expressed keen interest in FPCCI's study on the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with China, asking the chamber to submit its suggestions, according to the statement.
