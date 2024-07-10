Interview: SCO promotes economic integration, development for region and beyond -- Cambodian scholar

PHNOM PENH, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has not only brought enormous benefits to the SCO community, but also injected vigorous impetus into promoting peace, security, common development and shared prosperity in the region and beyond, a Cambodian scholar has said.

The 10-member SCO, which covers over 60 percent of the Eurasian landmass and nearly half of the world's population, has become a driving force for economic integration and development in the region and beyond, Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, the Chinese-built Central Asia's largest wind farm in Kazakhstan, the Chinese-built new North-South highway in Kyrgyzstan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, and the Eurasian transport corridor are vivid examples of close cooperation within the SCO mechanism, Matthews said.

These landmark projects are essential for enhancing transport infrastructure connectivity, a key element in promoting economy, trade and investment, he added.

"They have not only greatly supported socio-economic development in the SCO community, but also contributed to regional and global economic growth and development," the professor said.

Apart from economic benefits, the SCO has significantly promoted peace, security, development, prosperity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and environmental protection in Central Asia, Eurasia and the world at large, Matthews added.

"Cooperation under the SCO mechanism has provided mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results, promoted multilateralism for the benefits of all, and opposed hegemony and power politics," he said.

"Over the past two decades, the SCO has maintained its vitality and become an influential regional international organization in the face of changes in the international landscape," he added.

Speaking of China's role in the SCO, the scholar said China has played and will continue to play a crucial role in promoting development and safeguarding the core interest of the SCO community.

"China's Belt and Road Initiative has been a catalyst for infrastructure development and economic growth across Eurasia, greatly benefiting not only the SCO member states, but also countries around the world," Matthews said.

Looking forward, the SCO has the potential to play an even greater role in shaping global governance and fostering a more inclusive international order by deepening cooperation in cybersecurity, public health and sustainable development, among others, he said.

"With collective efforts of its member states, the SCO will be stronger and play a more significant role in promoting regional and global peace, security and development in the years to come," he added.

Founded in 2001, the SCO groups China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. It has two observer countries and 14 dialogue partners.

