Xi's vision can boost global development

July 09, 2024 China Daily

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 4. (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping's trip to Central Asia will boost the region's development, while his speech at the SCO summit offers a comprehensive vision for a stable, prosperous, and cooperative world, experts say.

From July 2 to July 6, Xi attended the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Kazakh capital Astana, and paid state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. The visits will accelerate the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and promote regional development in various fields, analysts said.

The focus of Xi's meetings with Central Asian leaders was the implementation of the BRI, a project that enhances trade, infrastructure investments, as well as technological cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, said Sergey Suverov, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

"The BRI will boost trade between the participating countries, increase GDP dynamics, and create additional jobs. Central Asian countries can also leverage their advantageous geographical locations on transit corridors to enhance their economic potential," Suverov said.

Oleg Timofeev, an associate professor at Russia's RUDN University, said forming transcontinental transport corridors has been a focal point of regional cooperation since the launch of the BRI in 2013.

Central Asian political circles have been exploring ways to integrate the BRI with local infrastructure projects such as Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol (Bright Road), Timofeev said.

Pritchin Stanislav, an expert at the Primakov Readings Forum and head of the Central Asia Sector at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, said China has emerged as the main trading partner and investor for most Central Asian countries, significantly boosting economic ties with them.

The advancement of China's technologies and education will positively influence the development of Central Asia, Stanislav said.

A common home

On Thursday, Xi delivered a speech at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus meeting in Astana, calling for building a common home of solidarity, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

The speech highlighted the necessity of mutual learning and exchange among civilizations, pointing to the potential for collective growth and understanding, said Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future.

The SCO has been a beacon of international cooperation and a driving force for global development, and its success lies in its adaptability to global changes through solidarity and cooperation, ensuring a prosperous and peaceful future for humanity, Akram said.

Tahir Farooq, editor-in-chief of Daily Ittehad Media Group and Pakistan Economic Net, highlighted the speech's pivotal points of global significance. "His emphasis on stability, cooperation, and mutual development resonates deeply with the current geopolitical climate. ... His speech reiterated the importance of multilateralism, stressing the need for a fair and just international order and advocating for reforms in global governance structures to ensure they are more inclusive and representative of all nations," Farooq said.

Xi's call for collective action on various fronts, from economic development to climate change, underscores the interconnectedness of global challenges and the need for a unified response, he added.

Dennis Munene, executive director of the China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute in Nairobi, Kenya, said that unlike some Western-led groups, the SCO advocates non-alliance and nonconfrontation, and does not target any third party, which should be cherished in a world facing increasing confrontations and conflicts. "The success of the SCO is a testament to the common aspirations of various countries to pursue a more just and equitable global governance and build a prosperous and peaceful world," he said.

Anthony Moretti, an associate professor of the Communication and Organizational Leadership Department at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, described the "common home" as a place where friendship and sincerity permeate all conversations. If the SCO Plus continues to strengthen relationships among its members, it will enhance prospects for peace and positive trade across the board, Moretti said.

