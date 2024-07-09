President champions green growth

10:11, July 09, 2024 By Zhao Jia ( China Daily

Beijing highlighted on Monday the importance of enhancing exchanges and cooperation in the field of green development, saying it is conducive to boosting sustainable economic and social development and promoting harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

The pledge was made by President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Countries, which was held on Monday in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province.

Protecting the environment and promoting green development is a consensus among SCO countries, Xi said in the message.

Remarkable achievements have been made in building a beautiful China, Xi said, as the country has unswervingly adhered to the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" and followed a development path featuring increased production, higher living standards, and healthy ecosystems.

China has assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-25 following the Astana summit in Kazakhstan last week.

While emphasizing that the SCO is a model for a new type of international relations and regional cooperation, Xi called for joint efforts to promote the Shanghai Spirit.

China will work with all members to strengthen unity and coordination, advance green development, write a new chapter of common development, and jointly build an even closer SCO community with a shared future, Xi said.

With the theme of "Joining hands in green development, and promoting harmony between man and nature", the two-day forum is the first high-level event among SCO countries with a focus on green development.

This year is the SCO Year of Ecology. When attending the expanded meeting of the SCO on Thursday, Xi proposed that 2025 should be designated as the SCO Year of Sustainable Development, in order to help SCO members focus on fostering new forces for growth.

Ali Salajegheh, vice-president and head of Iran's Department of Environment, said the forum provides an opportunity to facilitate practical actions and measures for addressing common and regional challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He called for adopting green methods and accepting sustainable practices to promote economic growth while protecting valuable ecosystems.

"The theme of the forum is so meaningful and reminds us that we need to live in a balanced way with nature," said Soe Win, deputy prime minister of Myanmar, which became a dialogue partner of the SCO last year.

He urged countries to leverage their collective strength, resources, and expertise to create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Ali Huseynli, first deputy chairman of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, lauded China for reminding SCO countries to pay close attention to global climate and environmental security issues, and said the outcomes of the forum would help environmental protection.

The event also released the Initiative to Co-Build Green Development Partnerships for Greater Sustainability.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)