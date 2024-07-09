Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opens in Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:02, July 09, 2024

A participant takes photos at the exhibition area of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The opening ceremony of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests visit the exhibition area of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The opening ceremony of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries is held in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Participants visit the exhibition area of the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Volunteers pose for a photo at the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province on July 8, 2024. The Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)