Chinese envoy urges countries to enhance cooperation with SCO

Xinhua) 10:28, July 20, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Friday emphasized the importance of international cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in maintaining global peace and security.

Speaking at the Security Council debate on collaboration between the United Nations and regional organizations, Fu highlighted the SCO's critical role in addressing global challenges and promoting a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.

"The international community should heed the calls of SCO members," Fu stated, urging stakeholders to leverage the Summit of the Future as a pivotal opportunity to advance equity and fairness in global governance.

He emphasized the need for a balanced approach to fostering a multipolar world and enhancing inclusive economic globalization to address the complexities of today's international landscape.

"We must practice true multilateralism under the guidance of the UN Charter," the ambassador said, advocating for reinforced dialogue and cooperation between the UN and the SCO to strengthen international peace efforts.

Emphasizing the necessity of multilateralism, Fu praised the SCO's efforts to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and resist the pressures of a Cold War mentality and bloc confrontations. He recognized the SCO's adherence to the Shanghai Spirit and promotion of values of partnership, openness, and inclusiveness.

Further elaborating on the SCO's role in regional security, Fu called for a joint commitment to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism, which he described as significant threats to global security.

He encouraged the United Nations to collaborate with the SCO in areas such as counter-terrorism, narcotics control, and combating transnational organized crimes, and to assist in building capacities for security and law enforcement in the region.

Addressing the situation in Afghanistan, Fu urged cooperation between the SCO and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to foster international engagement with the Afghan interim government. This collaboration aims to help Afghanistan steer clear of terrorism and achieve lasting peace and stability.

On economic and social development, Fu lauded the SCO's alignment with the United Nations' goals, highlighting its contributions to regional cooperation in trade facilitation, infrastructure, agriculture, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.

He expressed support for the SCO's increased interactions with UN entities and emphasized the importance of the upcoming SCO Year of Sustainable Development in 2025 to bolster regional development efforts.

Fu reiterated China's dedication to supporting deeper engagement between the UN and regional organizations like the SCO.

"As a founding member and the rotating president of the SCO, China remains committed to supporting, together with the international community, even deeper engagement between the UN and regional organizations such as the SCO, and making unremitting efforts to promote world peace and development and build a community with a shared future for mankind," Fu said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)