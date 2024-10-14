Home>>
Chinese premier lands in Islamabad for SCO meeting, Pakistan visit
(Xinhua) 15:47, October 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed here on Monday to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
During his stay, Li will also pay an official visit to the country.
Photos
