China believes SCO meeting in Pakistan will achieve positive results: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:20, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China believes that the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad will achieve positive results and provide more impetus to the security, stability and development of regional countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a relevant question.

Mao said that since the establishment of the SCO 23 years ago, its member states have always adhered to the Shanghai Spirit, continuously enhanced good-neighborliness and friendship, and deepened cooperation in various fields, making important contributions to maintaining the security and stability of the Eurasian continent, and to promoting the development and prosperity of regional countries.

As changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, the international community expects the SCO to shoulder greater responsibility and achieve more practical cooperation outcomes, Mao said.

During the SCO's Astana summit this July, China called for the construction of a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, and fairness and justice, Mao noted. She said that the leaders of SCO member states have reached an important consensus on advocating solidarity and cooperation, upholding international fairness and justice, and improving the operational mechanisms of the SCO, which has provided guidance for the development of the SCO under new circumstances.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Islamabad and pay an official visit to Pakistan from Oct. 14 to 17.

Premier Li will engage in in-depth discussions with leaders of SCO member states on implementing the consensus reached at the Astana summit and on advancing practical cooperation within the SCO, Mao said.

China believes that this meeting will achieve positive outcomes and provide more impetus to the security, stability and development of countries in the region, she said.

