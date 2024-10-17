Chinese premier calls for deepening SCO cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called for deepening and expanding cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO held here.

The SCO is an important platform for safeguarding regional peace and stability and promoting the development and prosperity of all countries, Li noted, adding that at the Astana Summit in July, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of SCO member states reached an important consensus on jointly building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice.

To build such a common home, a more solid political foundation, more reliable security guarantees, closer economic ties, deeper emotional bond and more coordinated multilateral cooperation are needed, said the premier.

Li said that China stands ready to work with all parties to translate the consensus reached by the heads of state into effective actions and turn the vision of building a common home featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice into reality.

Li put forward four proposals for deepening the SCO cooperation. First, to strengthen strategic alignment based on missions and tasks. SCO member states should formulate the SCO's development strategy for the next decade, draw a roadmap for cooperation in various fields, strengthen strategic communication, eliminate differences and enhance mutual trust through dialogue.

Second, to expand practical cooperation in line with development needs. Li urged SCO member states to deepen cooperation in such fields as poverty reduction, digital economy and green development, facilitate regional trade and investment, enhance connectivity, maintain stable and unimpeded industrial and supply chains, and promote the establishment of the SCO Development Bank.

Third, to focus on major risks and actively respond to them. SCO member states should step up joint actions to combat the "three forces," and accelerate the building of a universal center to address the challenges and threats to the security of SCO member states and the Anti-Drug Center, he said.

Fourth, to expand people-to-people exchanges in response to public expectations. SCO member states should give full play to the SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, build the SCO digital education alliance, organize events under signature programs such as the Forum on People-to-People Friendship, and carry forward and develop the cause of people-to-people friendship, he said.

The participants of the meeting said that SCO member states, adhering to the "Shanghai Spirit," have continuously consolidated mutual respect and trust, strengthened good-neighborly friendship and cooperation, and constantly improved the level of regional economic integration, which has strongly promoted regional peace, stability, and development.

In the face of a complex and volatile international environment, all parties need to actively implement the outcomes of the Astana Summit, work closely in solidarity and coordination, and strengthen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, they noted.

Parties should also deepen cooperation in economy and trade, security, connectivity, energy, finance, green development and poverty reduction, strengthen people-to-people ties, practice genuine multilateralism, and jointly uphold international fairness and justice, so as to promote lasting peace and common prosperity in the region and the world, they added.

Li signed and issued a joint communique with the participating leaders of the SCO member states and approved relevant resolutions related to the development of the SCO.

Attendees of the meeting also included Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Iranian Minister for Industry, Trade and Mining Seyed Mohammad Atabak, and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene.

The guest of the host country, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, also participated, with the meeting chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

