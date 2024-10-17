Home>>
SCO voices concerns over global trade challenges
(Xinhua) 09:56, October 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on Wednesday voiced concerns over challenges such as shrinking investment, unstable supply chain, and market turmoil caused by various protectionist measures and international trade barriers.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier returns to Beijing from SCO meeting, official visit to Pakistan
- Chinese premier calls for deepening SCO cooperation
- China believes SCO meeting in Pakistan will achieve positive results: spokesperson
- Chinese premier lands in Islamabad for SCO meeting, Pakistan visit
- Chinese premier to attend SCO meeting, visit Pakistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.