SCO voices concerns over global trade challenges

Xinhua) 09:56, October 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states on Wednesday voiced concerns over challenges such as shrinking investment, unstable supply chain, and market turmoil caused by various protectionist measures and international trade barriers.

