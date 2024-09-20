We Are China

Farmers embrace apple harvest in NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 11:10, September 20, 2024

The ripe apples bring the joy of a bountiful harvest to farmers. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

During September in Baishui county, Weinan city, northwest China's Shaanxi province, apple orchard branches are full with the red fruit, bringing farmers the joy of a bountiful harvest.

Baishui apples are well-known for their sweet, juicy and crisp taste. In recent years, local farmers have actively adopted scientific planting techniques and strict quality control, making the apples a popular pick in markets.

Farmers pick apples. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Red apples hang all over the branches in the orchard. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

Local farmers actively adopt scientific planting techniques and strict quality control, making Baishui apples gain popularity in the market. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

