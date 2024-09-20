Farmers embrace apple harvest in NW China's Shaanxi
During September in Baishui county, Weinan city, northwest China's Shaanxi province, apple orchard branches are full with the red fruit, bringing farmers the joy of a bountiful harvest.
Baishui apples are well-known for their sweet, juicy and crisp taste. In recent years, local farmers have actively adopted scientific planting techniques and strict quality control, making the apples a popular pick in markets.
Farmers pick apples. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
Red apples hang all over the branches in the orchard. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
Local farmers actively adopt scientific planting techniques and strict quality control, making Baishui apples gain popularity in the market. (People's Daily Online/Sun Ting)
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
