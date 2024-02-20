Farmers across China busy with agricultural production on day of Rain Water

Xinhua) 08:15, February 20, 2024

A farmer operates a machine to plough fields in Shimen Village, Siba Township, Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2024. Farmers across China are busy with agricultural production as the day of Yushui (Rain Water), the second of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, came on Monday this year. (Photo by Wei Rudai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows farmers operating machines to plough fields in Shichuan Village, Guan'ge Township, Guang'an City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Qifu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows farmers picking plum flowers for perfume making at a garden in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

Farmers work in fields in Jiaji Township, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows farmers working in fields in Xinzhai Village, Jiuzhou Township, Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows a farmer operating a machine to plough fields in Yanglin Township, Hengdong County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A farmer works in fields in Zaimen Village, Guandong Township, Congjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Farmers arrange strawberry plants in Fantai Village, Shijiazhuang of north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

Farmers work in fields in Huazhuang Village, Matang Township, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024 shows farmers working in Huqiao Village, Nanping City of southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Huang Jiemin/Xinhua)

Farmers work in wheat fields in Sanlian Village, Jinxi Township, Kunshan City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

