6th Chinese farmers' harvest festival observed across China

Xinhua) 08:35, September 25, 2023

Farmers process newly-picked grapes in Beiling Town of Xiayi County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)

A farmer loads newly-picked vegetables onto a vehicle in Hequan Village of Changning, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

In this aerial photo, farmers harvest rice in a paddy field in Pingzhai Village of Huaxi District, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Wang Bo/Xinhua)

A worker picks pears in Dangshan County, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Cui Meng/Xinhua)

Farmers pick apples in Dongshan Village of Jingxing County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Farmers pick pomegranates in Beizheng Village of Yuanshi County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Farmers pick melons in Xingren Village of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2023. The sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival was observed on Saturday across China. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

