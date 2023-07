Farmers in Nanchang busy in harvesting early-season rice

Xinhua) 16:43, July 26, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Xinjian District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. In recent days, farmers in Nanchang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Harvesters work in a paddy field in Xinjian District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 24, 2023. In recent days, farmers in Nanchang have been busy in harvesting early-season rice. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

