Farmers busy with summer wheat harvest in China
A farmer shows newly-harvested wheat in a field in Huaisi Township of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)
A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Renhe Township of Shehong County, Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)
A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Fengguantun Township of Chiping District, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting wheat in a field at Tuanfeng Township of Tuanfeng County, central China's Hubei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting wheat in a field in Yongfeng Township of Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)
A farmer drives a harvester to reap wheat in a field in Baishan Township of Suixi County, Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Zhou Fangling/Xinhua)
A farmer harvests wheat in a field in Zhaiji Village of Kaiyang County, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)
A farmer drives a harvester to reap wheat in a field in Sanlian Village of Jinxi Township, Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
A harvester harvests wheat in a field in Xiazheng Village, Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
A famer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Xiazheng Village, Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers across China busy with agricultural production in spring
- China to give one-off subsidies to crop-growing farmers
- Farmers busy with farm work around Qingming across China
- Post-90s woman quits job in foreign trade, becomes modern farmer in E China's Zhejiang
- Expert helps farmers in E China’s Anhui increase incomes
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.