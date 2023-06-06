Farmers busy with summer wheat harvest in China

A farmer shows newly-harvested wheat in a field in Huaisi Township of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Renhe Township of Shehong County, Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Liu Changsong/Xinhua)

A farmer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Fengguantun Township of Chiping District, Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting wheat in a field at Tuanfeng Township of Tuanfeng County, central China's Hubei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows harvesters harvesting wheat in a field in Yongfeng Township of Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester to reap wheat in a field in Baishan Township of Suixi County, Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Zhou Fangling/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests wheat in a field in Zhaiji Village of Kaiyang County, Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester to reap wheat in a field in Sanlian Village of Jinxi Township, Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

A harvester harvests wheat in a field in Xiazheng Village, Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

A famer loads sacks of newly-harvested wheat into a truck in a field in Xiazheng Village, Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2023. At present, large-scale wheat harvest is in full swing. Farmers worked day and night to ensure a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Mou Yu)

