Farmers busy with harvesting wheat in China

Xinhua) 09:31, June 08, 2023

A villager drives a harvester to load wheat onto a truck in Beixinzhuang Village of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, June 7, 2023. Farmers in provinces including Shandong, Henan and Jiangsu have recently been busy with harvesting wheat. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

A villager drives a tractor to harvest wheat in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, June 6, 2023. Farmers in provinces including Shandong, Henan and Jiangsu have recently been busy with harvesting wheat. (Photo by Li Baozhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows villagers drying wheat in Zhaizhuang Village of Jiangyan District, Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Farmers in provinces including Shandong, Henan and Jiangsu have recently been busy with harvesting wheat. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows villagers driving machineries to harvest wheat in Zhaizhuang Village of Jiangyan District, Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Farmers in provinces including Shandong, Henan and Jiangsu have recently been busy with harvesting wheat. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Harvested wheat is seen loaded onto a truck in Daguangliang Village of Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 7, 2023. Farmers in provinces including Shandong, Henan and Jiangsu have recently been busy with harvesting wheat. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)