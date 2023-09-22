Home>>
Farmers embrace corn harvest In NE China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 16:51, September 22, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows agricultural machinery harvesting corn at a farm in Youyi County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows agricultural machinery harvesting corn at a farm in Youyi County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
