Farmers embrace corn harvest In NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 16:51, September 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows agricultural machinery harvesting corn at a farm in Youyi County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows agricultural machinery harvesting corn at a farm in Youyi County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

