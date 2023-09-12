Aerial view of Sun Island in Heilongjiang

September 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows a view of Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Situated on the northern bank of the Songhua River in Harbin City, Sun Island scenic spot offers a multifunctional landscape that combines European-style architecture, rural scenery, folk culture, and ice and snow culture. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows couples posing for wedding photos at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Situated on the northern bank of the Songhua River in Harbin City, Sun Island scenic spot offers a multifunctional landscape that combines European-style architecture, rural scenery, folk culture, and ice and snow culture. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows European-style buildings at Sun Island scenic spot in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Situated on the northern bank of the Songhua River in Harbin City, Sun Island scenic spot offers a multifunctional landscape that combines European-style architecture, rural scenery, folk culture, and ice and snow culture. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

