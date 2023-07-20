Splendid views of farmland in NE China's Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:22, July 20, 2023
Crops thriving in fertile black soil, and agricultural machinery and farmers working in the fields provide breathtaking pictures and convey the hope of bumper harvests in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
(Photos provided by Xu Yingxian, Liu Yufeng, Li Zhenquan and Lu Wenxiang)
