Thursday, July 20, 2023

Splendid views of farmland in NE China's Heilongjiang

Splendid views of farmland in NE China's Heilongjiang

Crops thriving in fertile black soil, and agricultural machinery and farmers working in the fields provide breathtaking pictures and convey the hope of bumper harvests in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

