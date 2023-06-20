China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade growth in Jan-May

Xinhua) 14:05, June 20, 2023

HARBIN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 18.3 percent year on year to 118.8 billion yuan (about 16.59 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2023, according to local customs.

During this period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 12.1 percent year on year to 91.79 billion yuan, while its exports grew 45.7 percent to 27.01 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs showed.

The province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 93.73 billion yuan, up 19.5 percent year on year, accounting for 78.9 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 15.1 percent to 11.25 billion yuan.

Its exports of goods, including mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive products, maintained strong growth during this period. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products.

