China's Heilongjiang sees robust goods trade growth in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 15:43, August 18, 2023

HARBIN, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang saw its foreign trade in goods grow 15.5 percent year on year to 167.04 billion yuan (about 23.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2023, according to the local customs authority.

During this period, Heilongjiang's imports rose 7.5 percent year on year to 126.26 billion yuan, while its exports surged by 49.8 percent to 40.78 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs shows.

The province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 131.25 billion yuan, up 14.8 percent year on year, accounting for 78.6 percent of the province's total foreign trade volume. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 23.8 percent to 15.97 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive products maintained strong growth during this period. The province also saw an increase in imports of agricultural products and ores.

