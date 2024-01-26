Farmers harvest strawberries at greenhouse in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:52, January 26, 2024

Farmers pack newly harvested strawberries at a greenhouse in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 25, 2024. Farmers here are busy harvesting greenhouse-cultivated strawberries to meet the customers' needs for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member promotes strawberries via livestreaming at a greenhouse in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 25, 2024. Farmers here are busy harvesting greenhouse-cultivated strawberries to meet the customers' needs for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors harvest strawberries at a greenhouse in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 25, 2024. Farmers here are busy harvesting greenhouse-cultivated strawberries to meet the customers' needs for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Farmers harvest strawberries at a greenhouse in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 25, 2024. Farmers here are busy harvesting greenhouse-cultivated strawberries to meet the customers' needs for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

