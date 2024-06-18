Farmers busy harvesting, processing goji berries in NW China’s Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 10:32, June 18, 2024

Workers pick goji berries in a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The harvest season for goji berries recently began in Zhongning county of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The mature red berries shine under the sun, adding a new dimension to the busy harvest scene.

Ningxia is China's largest distribution center of goji berries, with one in every four kilograms of the fruit in the country coming from Ningxia.

Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.

Workers pick goji berries in a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Goji berries are loaded into a car. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows goji berries picked at a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Workers pick goji berries at a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A worker picks goji berries at a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows goji berries picked at a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows goji berries at a planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A worker empties goji berries into a box. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows the Bairuiyuan goji berries planting base in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)