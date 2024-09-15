Green and low-carbon development highlighted at 2024 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 10:05, September 15, 2024

A visitor learns about waste plastic recycling process during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A visitor learns about a passenger-carrying autonomous aerial vehicle during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A model of hydrogen-powered train for urban operation is displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Models of hydrogen-powered train for urban operation are displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People look at a hydrogen-powered motorcycle during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Products made of bamboo are displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A sand table model of a wind power project is displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor views a new energy vehicle of Arcfox during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

People visit a booth of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A smart mobile charging vehicle is displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A plastic bottle recycling bin is pictured during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Beijing Urban Construction Group during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Environmental friendly packaging materials for courier parcels are displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

An Intelligent and safe charging station for electric bicycles is displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Cao Mengyao)

Visitors view bricks produced from recycled construction waste during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors view a sand table model of a solution for green urban development during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors view a model of newly developed wind turbine during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors view an air purifier product of IQAir from Switzerland during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Recyclable packaging materials for courier parcels are displayed during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. The phrase "digital and green drive" is gaining significant attention at the ongoing 2024 CIFTIS where exhibitors display their latest technological inventions and successful solutions in green and low-carbon development. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

