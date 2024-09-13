China, India pledge to work together for improvement of bilateral relations

Xinhua) 10:50, September 13, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, held talks with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Russia's St. Petersburg on Thursday, during which the two sides agreed to work together to create conditions for the improvement of bilateral relations.

During their talks on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters, Wang and Doval discussed the progress made in the recent consultations on border issues. Both parties expressed the belief that the stability of China-India relations is in the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples and conducive to regional peace and development.

Both China and India agreed to implement the consensus reached by the heads of the two countries, enhance mutual understanding and trust, maintain continuous communication, and creat conditions for boosting bilateral ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that facing a turbulent world, as two ancient Eastern civilizations and emerging developing countries, China and India should adhere to independence, choose unity and cooperation, and avoid consuming each other.

Wang expressed the hope that the two sides properly handle their differences in a pragmatic approach and find a right way to get along with each other, in order to push the China-India relations back on track for healthy, stable, and sustainable development.

For his part, Doval noted that India and China should focus on their own and common development. He believed that the rapid development of 2.8 billion Indian and Chinese people will change the whole world.

