Chinese premier congratulates Modi on new term
(Xinhua) 09:47, June 12, 2024
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi on his new term as prime minister of the Republic of India.
Li said that the sound and steady development of China-India relations is not only conducive to the well-being of the two peoples but also injects stability and positive energy into the region and the world.
He said that China is willing to work with India to push forward bilateral relations in the right direction.
