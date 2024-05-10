Home>>
Chinese ambassador arrives in India to assume office
(Xinhua) 16:07, May 10, 2024
NEW DELHI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived in New Delhi on Friday to assume office, according to the website of the Chinese Embassy in India.
Xu, the 17th Chinese ambassador to India, said in an interview eralier that his priorities are deepening understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expanding exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improving and advancing the bilateral relationship.
Officials from the Protocol Division of Ministry of External Affairs of India, dean of diplomatic corps, ambassador of Eritrea to India, and officials from the Chinese embassy greeted Xu and his wife at the airport, according to the embassy.
