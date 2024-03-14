Early settlement of situation on China-India border serves common interests of both sides: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:47, March 14, 2024

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that an early settlement of the situation on the China-India border serves the common interests of China and India, adding that it is hoped that the two countries will find a solution to relevant border issues that can be accepted by both sides at an early date.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing in response to media report about Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's recent remarks regarding the current state of relations between India and China.

Both China and India believe that an early settlement of the situation on the China-India border serves the common interests of both countries, Wang said.

Wang said China hopes that the two sides will follow the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and the spirit of relevant agreements, maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, and find a solution to relevant border issues that can be accepted by both sides at an early date.

China has stressed multiple times that the boundary question does not represent the entirety of China-India relations, and it should be placed appropriately in the bilateral relations and managed properly, Wang said.

China hopes India will work in the same direction with China, approach the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, Wang said. The two sides should enhance mutual trust and avoid misunderstanding and misjudgment, step up dialogue and cooperation and avoid setting up obstacles, handle differences properly and avoid creating disputes, Wang added.

"In this way, we will bring the bilateral relations to a sound and steady track of development," he said.

