China and India militaries to 'turn the page'

10:02, February 22, 2024 By Jiang Chenglong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Indian and Chinese national flags flutter side by side at the Raisina hills in New Delhi, India, in this file photo. [Photo/Xinhua]

The Chinese and Indian militaries have agreed to maintain communication on current border issues to "turn the page" over the border situation, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the ministry announced that the 21st round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Chinese side on Monday.

The two sides conducted positive, in-depth, and constructive communication on resolving border issues of mutual concern, the news release said.

It said that both sides agreed to continue communication through military and diplomatic channels, guided by the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, to reach an acceptable solution for both sides as soon as possible and "turn the page" in the border situation.

