First sea cargo route from northeast China to India opens

Ecns.cn) 13:13, January 12, 2024

A container ship berths at a port in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)

China's first sea cargo route from northeast China to India opened to operation on Thursday, marking the opening of the first direct container ocean line in northeast China and filling the business gap on the freight route.

