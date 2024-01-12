Home>>
First sea cargo route from northeast China to India opens
A container ship berths at a port in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)
China's first sea cargo route from northeast China to India opened to operation on Thursday, marking the opening of the first direct container ocean line in northeast China and filling the business gap on the freight route.
A container ship berths at a port in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)
A container ship berths at a port in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yi)
