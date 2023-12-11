China's weekly coastal bulk freight index rises

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's coastal bulk freight index increased during the week ending on Dec. 8, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight rose 1.0 percent week on week to 1,091.23, the SSE said.

According to data, the coal sub-index increased 1.3 percent to 1,102.46.

The figure for crude oil rose 1.1 percent to 1,641.24, while that for refined oil dropped to 1,517.75, down 0.3 percent from the previous week.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, to reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

