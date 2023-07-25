Wang Yi calls for efforts to improve China-India relations

Xinhua) 13:39, July 25, 2023

Wang Yi (2nd L), director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval here Monday.

During the meeting, Wang said China and India are the two major forces in the process of multi-polarization, and the two sides should follow the right direction in developing bilateral relations.

The two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on consensus and cooperation, overcome obstacles and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound and stable development as soon as possible, Wang said.

Wang stressed that China will never seek hegemony, and stands ready to work with developing countries, including India, to support multilateralism and the democratization of international relations, and promote the more just and equitable development of international order.

Doval said as two ancient civilizations and the two most populous countries in the world, India and China share broad common interests.

India is willing to work with China, in the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect, to find a fundamental solution to the border issues and improve the bilateral relations in a timely manner, so as to make positive contributions to world peace and prosperity, Doval said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)