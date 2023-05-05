Chinese FM calls on youths to contribute to China-India cooperation, friendship

Xinhua) 13:09, May 05, 2023

GOA, India, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday called on youths from China and India to contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

When meeting with relatives of late Indian doctor Dwarkanath Kotnis and representatives of Chinese and Indian youths, Qin said the youths are the main force for the development of the two countries, noting Thursday is the Youth Day in China.

The young people of both countries should do their part to promote bilateral cultural exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, so that the China-India friendship can be passed down from generation to generation, he said.

Qin called Dr. Kotnis a great friend of the Chinese people and an outstanding fighter of anti-fascist war, who devoted his youth and life to the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Dr. Kotnis was one of five Indian physicians sent to China to provide medical assistance during World War II, where he breathed his last breath.

The spirit of Dr. Kotnis, known in China as Ke Dihua, is emblematic of humanitarianism of saving lives, heroism of struggle and sacrifice, and internationalism of championing peace and friendship with a shared future, Qin added.

The Chinese foreign minister called on young people from both countries to inherit the spirit of Dr. Kotnis to safeguard peace and friendship, and promote people-to-people exchanges between China and India, which should explore a path for the two major neighbors to coexist in peace, get along in amity and seek rejuvenation together.

He also urged the youths to promote bilateral cooperation of mutual benefit and boost mutual trust, so as to jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and uphold international fairness and justice.

Qin also visited a photo exhibition on Dr. Kotnis together with relatives of the late doctor.

The families of Dr. Kotnis and representatives of India-China friendship organizations and young people from both countries said that the spirit of Dr. Kotnis represents the common values of all humankind, which will always shine throughout human history.

The spirit of Dr. Kotnis should be passed on and carried forward to strengthen people-to-people ties and push forward friendship and cooperation between the two countries, they added.

Qin is in India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting.

